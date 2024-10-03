Army Receives Medical Supplies From Pakistani Foundation For Gaza Field Hospitals

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 3 (Petra) -- The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, represented by the Royal Medical Services (RMS), received on Wednesday a consignment of medical supplies from the Pakistan's Alkhidmat Foundation on Thursday.The donated medications will be dispatched to Jordan's military field hospitals in Gaza, aimed at aiding patients and casualties amidst the ongoing war. The official handover ceremony was attended by the RMS Director General and the Pakistani Ambassador to Jordan.The RMS Director General expressed gratitude for the support, stating, "Our medical teams are committed to providing exceptional care to the people of Gaza, and this contribution will greatly assist in our efforts to deliver critical healthcare under challenging circumstances."He highlighted the importance of such international partnerships in enhancing the medical services provided by the field hospitals in Gaza.The Pakistani Ambassador emphasized the solidarity of the Pakistani people with Gaza, noting, "This donation is a testament to our enduring support for the people of Palestine. We commend the efforts of the Jordan Armed Forces and their unwavering commitment to offering vital medical care through their field hospitals."A representative from the Pakistani Foundation remarked, "We are proud to stand with Jordan in providing this essential support to the people of Gaza. This gesture symbolizes not only our bilateral ties but also a shared humanitarian commitment to those in need."The donation is part of ongoing efforts to bolster Jordan's humanitarian assistance in Gaza, ensuring that medical services remain accessible to those affected by the war.