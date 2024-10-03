Minister Of Labour Meets With His Egyptian Counterpart

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri, Minister of Labour, met today with HE Mohamed Gibran, Minister of Labour of the Arab Republic of Egypt, on the sidelines of the Governing Board meeting of the Labour Organization in the Egyptian capital, Cairo. During the meeting, they discussed joint cooperation relations and leveraging successful experiences to enhance the labour environment.

