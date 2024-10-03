New Analysis Of School Accountability Policies Finds Most States Now Measuring Chronic Absenteeism, College And Career Readiness

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Education Commission of the States Releases 50-State Comparison and Assessment Resources for Education Leaders and Policymakers

DENVER, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Commission of the States, a national nonpartisan organization that informs, counsels, and convenes education leaders to create effective education policy, today released a 50-state analysis that found about 75% of states now include chronic absenteeism and college and career readiness as performance indicators in their state systems of school accountability. The inclusion of these measures reflect the shared priorities of policymakers across the nation, regardless of political affiliation.

Federally-mandated school accountability systems serve many purposes, including sharing information, measuring progress toward state and local goals, highlighting gaps in performance between student groups, and identifying schools for support and additional resources.

"In the wake of the pandemic, as schools continue to recover from interrupted instruction and look for ways to support student success, it's more important than ever for state education leaders and policymakers to capture and communicate a complete picture of student and school performance," said ECS President José Muñoz. "Our 50-State Comparison aims to equip education leaders with an objective nationwide view of accountability policies and emerging trends that may help inform effective education policy. It also serves as a launching point to convene leaders, across political party lines, to share best practices that lead to excellent education experiences for all students."

The 50-State Comparison comes as many states update their plans to comply with the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA). Since state ESSA plans were approved, COVID-19 pandemic school closures resulted in a two-year pause on state accountability. Additionally, states have amended their ESSA plans to account for shifting priorities and legislative changes, challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic and implementation lessons. Among the key takeaways from this year's comparison:



At least 37 states and the District of Columbia include a measure of college and career readiness in their accountability system. Every student should graduate high school prepared for their next step in life, whether that is enrolling in college or entering the workforce. States are measuring how well schools prepare graduates in different ways, ranging from achieving cut scores on college entrance exams to completing early postsecondary opportunities or work-based learning experiences. Georgia captures students entering postsecondary institutions without requiring remedial or developmental coursework in their college and career readiness indicator, while Delaware includes credit accumulation for 9th graders to credit schools for keeping students on track to graduation.



At least 36 states include chronic absenteeism in their accountability system. Chronic absenteeism-students missing 10% or more of school-was a challenge for schools even before the pandemic but has since been exacerbated, reaching a rate of about 31% in 2021-22. Research shows chronic absenteeism can have a major impact on student performance. Earlier this year, the Biden-Harris Administration urged states to adopt strategies to increase attendance, including by adding chronic absenteeism as an indicator in their statewide accountability and improvement systems. Iowa recently adopted an indicator of chronic absenteeism that credits schools for improving attendance rates for students identified as chronically absent in the previous year.



At least 16 states operate a unique state accountability system separate from the accountability system outlined in the state ESSA plan . State plans utilize different metrics, rating systems, and reporting mechanisms. A geographically and politically diverse group of states, like California and Missouri, operate separate state accountability systems that address concerns specific to the state's unique education context and goals.

States are evolving the way they label and communicate overall school performance, with some shifting away from A-F ratings. States most commonly rate school performance using Descriptive Ratings, like "below expectations" or "meets expectations" (13 states), Index Ratings (12 states and the District of Columbia) and Federal Tiers of Support (14 states). Six states use A-F ratings and four states use 1-5 star ratings. The most notable change over time is a shift away from using A-F ratings. This year, for example, two fewer states-Indiana and Michigan-are using A-F ratings.

You can view the full findings of the comparison here .

In addition to the 50-State Comparison, ECS has published key information for state leaders on student assessment and a Special Report that explores federal assessment requirements, flexibilities and ways that states use assessment as a measurement tool to inform policy.

You can view all resources here .

About Education Commission of the States

Education Commission of the States (ECS) is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that serves as a partner to state policymakers by providing personalized support and opportunities to learn from one another. Through their resources and services, policymakers gain the insight and experience needed to create effective education policy. Learn more at ecs .

CONTACT: Thomas Rodgers, 601-334-6655, [email protected] .

SOURCE Education Commission of the States

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED