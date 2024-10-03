AAFCS Supports Development Of Overview Of Family And Consumer Sciences Publication

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences (AAFCS ) announces its support for the recent publication of“Family and Consumer Sciences: Overview of a 100-year-old sector.” The document was published by the Alliance for Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS ) on September 24, 2024, and serves as a critical resource in understanding the unique industry sector, career pathway, and interdisciplinary field of study of Family and Consumer Sciences.The Alliance includes twenty (20) entities representing academia, industry, professional associations, and honor societies which was founded in 2006 by the AAFCS to unify diverse organizations in common purpose by advancing the value of FCS globally.“The publication of this document is a testament to the collaboration and dedication of a wide coalition of partners serving and supporting individuals, families, and communities. The AAFCS serves a unique role both as the managing partner of the Alliance for FCS and as the association and credentialling body for pre-professionals and professionals, accreditor of FCS higher education programs, and publisher of the FCS Body of Knowledge. We look forward to continuing to support the implementation of FCS career and technical education programs throughout the United States and supporting students as they pursue degrees in FCS and careers in FCS and related industries and feel that this document will be a benefit resource in this effort,” stated Karin Athanas, Executive Director of the AAFCS.Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) is the people-centered science, focused on the study of individuals, families, and communities with the aim of assisting them to live healthy and successful lives through the provision of education, research, and technology. Originating in the early 1900s, FCS has evolved from a scientific field into a diverse industry encompassing various occupations and supporting numerous sub-sectors such as manufacturing, government services, community outreach, education, and more.The AAFCS has cross-published the document on the AAFCS website where it can found alongside the FCS Body of Knowledge on the About FCS page, .About AAFCS:The American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences, founded in 1909, is the only professional association dedicated to Family and Consumer Sciences students and professionals who represent multiple practice settings and content areas. For 114 years, AAFCS has focused its mission on providing leadership and support for professionals whose work assists individuals, families, and communities in making more informed decisions about their well-being, relationships, and resources to achieve optimal quality of life. Through research, experiential education, and technology, our members help people develop the essential knowledge and skills to lead better lives, be work and career ready, build strong families, and make meaningful contributions to our communities.Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) Family and consumer sciences or FCS is the field of study focused on the science and the art of living and working well in our complex world. The field represents many areas, including human development, personal and family finance, housing and interior design, food science, nutrition, and wellness, textiles and apparel, and consumer issues.

