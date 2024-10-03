Can India End Australia's Dominance? Here’S Why 2024 Women’S T20 WC Promises To Be The Best Edition Yet

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) India's build-up to the 2024 Women's T20 has been unusual. While other teams come on the back of playing international games, India didn't play any matches after finishing runners-up to Sri Lanka in the 2024 Women's Asia Cup in Dambulla.

But with 12 out of 15 players previously playing a T20 World Cup, while the rest three come in as breakout stars from the high-pressure Women's (WPL), there's a reason why everyone is billing this as the best-ever Indian team to participate in the T20 World Cup and sees it as their brightest opportunity to win the competition on October 20 in Dubai.

But if India envisages going all the way, they need to clear the Australian hurdle. Australia, now captained by Alyssa Healy after Meg Lanning's retirement, has always been India's nemesis in high-stakes games. This time, India and Australia are in Group A alongside Pakistan, New Zealand and Sri Lanka – with only two teams to progress to the semifinals.

Just like their all-conquering male counterparts, Australia have made it a habit of being a formidable force to reckon with in women's cricket, as seen from their winning 2018, 2020, and 2023 editions. Though Australia started as favourites to win their fourth title, teams – including India – will be aiming to show that the invincibles can be defeated and that their domination can be ended.

“There's 10 teams sitting on the stage here today that deserve to be here and are a real shot of winning this World Cup. You don't come here to defend a title, that's not what a World Cup is about,” said Alyssa at the captains' call event.

“You come here to win it, so we're here with that approach and I'm excited to get underway. Our pool, as you can see here, is quite a tricky one. Got to get past a lot of these teams to be able to lift the trophy and it's a challenge we're excited for,” she said.

India have previously shown signs of beating Australia - like winning the one-off Test in Mumbai last year or a nine-wicket victory in the first T20I at Navi Mumbai earlier this year. When the two teams meet in their Group A match at Sharjah on October 13, it will mark the start of another face-off between the two heavyweight teams.

Another reason why this tournament may become the best edition of the Women's T20 World Cup is the level playing field in terms of conditions – a neutral venue in the UAE. None of the competing teams have ever played T20Is at the Dubai International Stadium, though a few players have the taste of playing at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.