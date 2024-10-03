Behavidence Partners With CFG Health To Enhance Employee Mental Wellness In Correctional Facilities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CFG Health employees to leverage cutting-edge AI from Behavidence for mental wellness management.

- Brandon De Julius, CEO of CFG HealthNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Behavidence , a leading digital health company known for its innovative mental wellness management platform, has announced a groundbreaking collaboration with CFG Health Systems, a prominent provider of comprehensive healthcare services to correctional facilities. This partnership will enable CFG Health employees to monitor their mental wellness using Behavidence's cutting-edge AI technology, putting CFG Health at the forefront of mental wellness initiatives within the correctional healthcare system.In an environment as demanding as correctional facilities, employee mental wellness is critical. The collaboration between Behavidence and CFG Health will provide CFG's workforce with real-time insights into their mental health. The Behavidence platform, which was recently recognized by the US National Artificial Intelligence Institute (NAII) as one of only 41 trustworthy AI technologies, offers an entirely anonymized system to ensure the privacy and security of its users.“Partnering with CFG Health represents an exciting milestone in bringing our mental wellness management technology to those who need it most,” said Roy Cohen, CEO of Behavidence.“The pressures of working in correctional healthcare can take a toll on mental well-being. With our platform, CFG employees can actively monitor and improve their mental wellness while utilizing CFG's vast array of support systems.”The collaboration will empower CFG Health employees to track key mental health indicators, such as mood, stress, and focus, all while protecting their privacy. By using Behavidence's fully anonymized system, no personal information is collected, ensuring that employees' mental health data is both safe and secure. Through regular monitoring and the personalized insights provided by the platform, CFG employees will have access to actionable data to help maintain and enhance their mental wellness.“CFG Health is committed to providing the highest quality care not only for those we serve but also for our employees. Our partnership with Behavidence allows us to lead the market in mental wellness initiatives,” said Brandon De Julius, CEO of CFG Health.“By integrating this AI-driven technology, we are setting a new standard for employee care in the correctional healthcare sector.”Behavidence's platform is already used by clinicians, health organizations, and government agencies, offering a reliable and safe way to monitor mental wellness through anonymized behavioral data. This collaboration marks a significant step forward for both organizations, positioning CFG Health as a leader in employee mental wellness in one of the most challenging work environments.About Behavidence: Behavidence is a digital health company that uses AI-driven, anonymized behavioral data to monitor mental wellness. The company's platform provides users with real-time insights into their mental health without collecting personal information, ensuring safety and privacy. Behavidence was recently recognized by the US National Artificial Intelligence Institute (NAII) as one of only 41 trustworthy AI technologies.About CFG Health: CFG Health Systems is a leader in providing comprehensive healthcare services in correctional facilities across the United States. Dedicated to delivering high-quality care, CFG Health offers a range of medical, behavioral health, dental, and social services designed to meet the complex needs of incarcerated individuals.

