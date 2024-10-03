UAE Vice President Leaves Doha

Doha, Qatar: Vice President, Deputy Prime and Chairman of the Presidential Court of the sisterly United Arab Emirates (UAE) HH Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan left Doha Thursday afternoon, following his participation in the 3rd Asia Cooperation Dialogue Summit (ACD).

