UAE Vice President Leaves Doha
10/3/2024 10:02:22 AM
Doha, Qatar: Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court of the sisterly United Arab Emirates (UAE) HH sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan left Doha Thursday afternoon, following his participation in the 3rd Asia Cooperation Dialogue Summit (ACD).
