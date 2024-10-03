عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

UAE Vice President Leaves Doha


10/3/2024 10:02:22 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court of the sisterly United Arab Emirates (UAE) HH sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan left Doha Thursday afternoon, following his participation in the 3rd Asia Cooperation Dialogue Summit (ACD).

MENAFN03102024000063011010ID1108743846


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search