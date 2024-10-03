Anduril Industries And Flacktek Partner To Revolutionize Production Of Rocket Motor Systems

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LANDRUM, S.C., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anduril Industries today announced a partnership with FlackTek, a global leader in high-velocity bladeless mixing and processing solutions, to develop and manufacture the world's most advanced mixing machine - the

Mega FlackTek, also known as "The GOAT" - in Boulder, CO. This groundbreaking bladeless dual asymmetric centrifugal mixer, the only one of its kind globally, surpasses conventional planetary mixers by enabling multi-hundred-kilo batch processing in twin drum-style containers comparable to 55-gallon industrial drums. With this unprecedented capability, the Mega FlackTek will revolutionize

rocket motor production, setting a new standard for defense manufacturing of Rocket Motor Systems at scale.

The Mega FlackTek.

As an independent merchant supplier, Anduril Rocket Motor Systems is building and scaling a smarter, more agile production

pipeline for Solid Rocket Motors (SRMs). The partnership with FlackTek enhances Anduril's capability to deliver solid rocket motors at greater speed and scale, supporting

defense programs that are vital for replenishing munitions

and maintaining global security. Through FlackTek's innovation, Anduril RMS has reduced its propellant manufacturing time from several hours to several minutes, significantly boosting

its ability to meet customer demand.

Anduril has a demonstrated track record of success using previously existing

FlackTek mixers since 2020, and has years of experience and extensive knowledge in the use of dual asymmetric centrifugal mixing for solid rocket propellant across its contracted programs. The new mixer's size, speed, and efficiency will make it the heart of Anduril's rocket propellant production capability that capitalizes on Anduril's other advancements in rocket motor fabrication, all at a fraction

of the footprint and labor requirements of more traditional facilities.

This larger and more advanced dual asymmetric centrifugal machine will power a more than ten-fold increase in Anduril's production

throughput, which amounts to a more than 24x increase in production

throughput when compared to conventional

planetary mixers of a similar size. For most tactical rocket propellants, the new mixer will match the throughput of a traditional

500-gallon bladed mixer and will exceed that throughput for particularly high-performance formulations

that typically take longer to mix. FlackTek machinery also provides exceptional

repeatability, minimizes waste, and ensures safer working environments through enhanced safety features, consistent processing, and minimized exposure to energetic

material hazards.

This partnership capitalizes on FlackTek's ability to consistently deliver on mission critical capabilities across numerous high tech industries that turn highly viscous materials into high-performance

products. From the ground up FlackTek has researched, designed, and delivered a purpose-built energetic material mixer with all of the necessary safety and regulatory considerations

factored into the design.

As Anduril emerges as a key independent merchant supplier of solid rocket motors to partners delivering missiles, hypersonics, and other solid rocket propulsion systems, FlackTek technology will play a pivotal role in continuing to scale defense production

capabilities.

This partnership not only strengthens Anduril's ability to meet the demands of the defense industry but also expands the industrial base by introducing more competition for Solid Rocket Motors. FlackTek's advanced processing technology brings a much-needed leap forward, enabling faster, safer, more automated, more reliable, and more efficient production

on an unprecedented scale. This enhanced speed and precision will be critical as Anduril accelerates development to meet the Department of Defense's urgent need for an increase in solid rocket motor production.

FlackTek technology enables Anduril to focus on mission-critical projects without being burdened by the inefficiencies of traditional manufacturing processes, enhancing Anduril's ability to deliver solid rocket motors to the most critical

defense programs at greater speed and scale.

About FlackTek

FlackTek is the leader in industrial materials processing solutions

with innovative technology and exceptional

customer support. Designed to meet diverse industry needs, our reliable and efficient solutions

tackle complex manufacturing challenges in over 40 markets. These machine scan process batches ranging from less than a gram to hundreds of kilograms per batch.

About Anduril Industries: Anduril Industries is a defense technology company with a mission to transform U.S. and allied military capabilities

with advanced technology. By bringing the expertise, technology, and business model of the 21st century's most innovative

companies to the defense industry, Anduril is changing how military systems are designed, built and sold. As the world enters a new era of strategic competition, Anduril is committed

to bringing cutting

edge AI, computer vision, sensor fusion, and networking technology to the military in months, not years.

Quote : "Anduril's selection

showcases FlackTek's ability to deliver centrifugal materials processing solutions

with the scale and precision essential

for advanced manufacturing applications, such as solid rocket motors and beyond," said Matthew Gross, CEO of FlackTek.

Contact:

Michelle Jun

Industry Marketing Manager

[email protected]

(864) 895-7441

SOURCE FlackTekTM

