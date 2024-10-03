Zelensky At Meeting With Rutte: Ukraine Is Focused On Receiving Invitation To NATO

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is focused on receiving an invitation to join NATO, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

He stated this at a meeting with Secretary General Mark Rutte, who is making his first visit to Kyiv on October 3, Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine is focused on certain aspects. As regards NATO, now we are focused on getting Ukraine invited to NATO in the first place. That is a very important step. It is hard to achieve. We are focused on this result. We will do everything to get this," Zelensky said.

He added that the second priority in relations with the military alliance is weapons.

"The second thing is weaponry, first and foremost, air defenses, as well as bringing closer the implementation of the decision that was taken [during the NATO summit on July 9-11] in Washington regarding the provision of Patriot and SAMP-T air defense systems. We are doing all in our capacity to get everything that was agreed during the summit, as well as additional systems," Zelensky said.

Photo credit: Zelensky / X