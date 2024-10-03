Russian Far East Hosts 'Archipelago 2024' drone technology event

(MENAFN) The Russian Far East recently hosted Archipelago 2024, an event focused on civilian drone applications, featuring competitions and large-scale drills for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Over 3,500 participants gathered in Sakhalin Region to showcase more than 30 types of Russian-made drones.



The event allowed participants to test drones in various fields, including agriculture, disaster monitoring, and cargo delivery. It also featured sky control technologies designed to track, detect, and classify drones and small objects that evade conventional radar systems. Over 3,000 drone sorties were performed at a military airfield on Sakhalin Island.



In addition, authorities submitted 50 sky control scenarios, with 15 marked as priority. Drone operations were tested in monitoring illegal dumping, construction sites, and cadastral surveying. Other scenarios included searches for missing persons, environmental monitoring, and providing security at sea for tasks like locating sunken objects and search and rescue operations.



The event aims to foster the practical, cost-effective use of civilian drones, according to organizers.



MENAFN03102024000045016755ID1108743504