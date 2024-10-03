Suzan Valois's 'Beyond The Weight' Shortlisted For Best Art Direction In Lovie Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Suzan Valois, artist and creator of 'Beyond The Weight,' exploring the boundaries of generative AI and design

'Beyond the Weight' redefines the ordinary with a surreal twist, earning Suzan Valois recognition for Best Art Direction at the 14th Annual Lovie Awards.

- Suzan Valois, ArtistFRANCE, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lovie Award Finalists and Shortlist recipients are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences (IADAS). Members include prominent leaders such as Charlotte O'Sullivan, CMO of Chloé; Ibrahim Seck, Creative Director at Monks Paris; Jade Coles, Cultural Event Programming Director at Apple; Stefanos Constantinou, VP of Brand Partnerships & General Manager at Highsnobiety; Bridget Arsenault, London Editor at Air Mail, Michelle Lu, CEO of Semaine; and Ben Silvertown, Founder of Lapse."Beyond The Weight " redefines the traditional design of gym equipment by challenging and reimagining what is known and expected. It's more than a change in appearance - it's an invitation to see the familiar from an entirely new perspective.“Beyond The Weight has excelled in its category, showing fantastic prowess in digital innovation and creativity,” said Nicolas Roope, Executive Chair of IADAS.“This award is a testament to the skill, ingenuity, and vision of its creators.”Suzan Valois, the creative behind Beyond The Weight, shared:“Being shortlisted for the Lovie Awards is a profound honor. This work captures my vision for a more elevated and enriched human experience, and I'm thrilled to see it resonate with such a renowned group of professionals.”About Suzan ValoisSuzan is an artist focused on generative AI, crafting her work to inspire connection and question established norms. By infusing elements of surrealism and creative expression, she explores the broader potential of human imagination and innovation. Combining technology and artistry, her visually captivating pieces push creative boundaries. Featured on international platforms, Suzan continues to shape the evolving landscape of art and design with her imaginative and innovative approach.About The Lovie AwardsThe mission of The Lovie Awards is to recognise European Internet excellence in the fields of culture, technology, and business-from Europe's top digital and creative agencies and content publishers to cultural and political organisations and individual creators. Now in its 14th year, The Lovie Awards continues to celebrate Europe's most resonant and relevant stories. With entries from over 35 countries, the Awards reflect the tremendous growth of the Internet as a tool for business and everyday life. More information is available at lovieawards .

