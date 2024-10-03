Students Advance Financial Education As Part Of The Jump$Tart Teen Teach-In

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jump$tart President and CEO Laura LevineWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- High school students nationwide are once again becoming“teachers for a day,” entering local elementary schools to deliver personal finance lessons to their younger counterparts as part of the Jump$tart Teen Teach-In.The Teen Teach-In is capitalizing on a growing trend in which children are excited to learn about money management.According to an April 2024 Intuit survey , 85% of high school students are interested in learning more about personal finance in school and 95% of high school students currently studying money management find it helpful.This unique program gives high school students a chance to develop and teach a personal finance lesson to their younger peers using resources made available by the Jump$tart Coalition for Personal Financial Literacy, a nonprofit organization dedicated to getting effective financial education into every classroom in America.The Teen Teach-In harnesses the power of peer-to-peer learning, giving“the big kids” the opportunity to become teachers and providing elementary school students with an engaging and memorable learning experience, in the hope that it will spark an ongoing interest in personal finance.But perhaps most importantly, these events are designed to alert parents and the policymakers about the need to for effective financial education to prepare our nation's children for safe and prosperous financial futures.“All children need a grounding in personal finance, especially since many are interacting with finances from an early age thanks to online purchasing, digital currencies, and peer-to-peer payments. Since not all families are able to provide this guidance, school is therefore the obvious setting for ensuring all children understand personal finance – no matter their circumstances,” said Jump$tart President and CEO Laura Levine.“We hope the Teen Teach-In events motivate parents and the public to reach out to their schools and ask that personal finance be incorporated in every grade level.”To schedule an interview with Laura Levine or to find out about an event near you, please contact Megan McDonald.***The Jump$tart Coalition for Personal Financial Literacy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization of more than 100 national partner organizations and a network of independent state affiliates. The coalition's partners and affiliates share a commitment to advancing financial literacy collaboratively, especially through effective financial education for our nation's preschool through college-age youth. Jump$tart is the original promoter of April as Financial Literacy Month, co-publishes the National Standards for Personal Financial Education, and operates the Jump$tart Clearinghouse, National Educator Conference, and an online professional development for teachers.###

