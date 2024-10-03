Automated Irrigation Systems Market To Reach USD 16.7 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Automated Irrigation Systems size is expected to register 17% CAGR between 2024 and 2032 propelled by rising food demand and agricultural productivity to feed a rising population.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automated Irrigation Systems was valued at USD 4.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to be worth USD 16.7 billion by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

Technological advancements, particularly in IoT, sensors, and cloud-based platforms, are reshaping automated irrigation systems. With IoT, farmers gain real-time oversight and control of their irrigation, leading to optimized water use and heightened efficiency. Sophisticated sensors deliver accurate data on soil moisture, weather, and crop requirements, ensuring timely irrigation. Cloud platforms further enhance this by allowing remote management and data analytics, empowering farmers to make informed decisions and boost productivity. These technologies also enable predictive maintenance and seamless integration with other smart farming solutions, underscoring their appeal and driving market growth. In June 2024, TECH-INNOV made strides in Niger, unveiling its "Wahaless Smart Farming" initiative. This advanced system, featuring the Tele-Irrigation 2.0 tool, emphasizes optimized water usage.

The automated irrigation systems industry is classified into automation type, component, irrigation, application, and region.

The automated irrigation systems market categorizes automation types into time-based, volume-based, real-time feedback, and computer-based control. In 2023, time-based systems held a dominant market share of over 34%, with projections surpassing USD 5.9 billion by 2032. This dominance stems from their simplicity, cost-effectiveness, and user-friendliness. Operating on pre-set schedules, these systems cater to a diverse audience, spanning from small residential users to expansive agricultural fields.

The automated irrigation systems market segments applications into agricultural fields, greenhouses, residential, commercial, golf courses, and more. In 2023, agricultural fields commanded approximately 43% of the market share. This dominance is attributed to the pressing need for efficient water management in extensive farming. Automated systems not only optimize water use but also bolster crop yields and curtail wastage. Furthermore, global food demand, water scarcity challenges, and a push towards sustainable farming will amplify the segment growth.

In 2023, North America automated irrigation systems market held a significant share of over 36%, with forecasts suggesting it will exceed USD 6.2 billion by 2032. The region's emphasis on advanced agricultural practices has fostered both water conservation awareness and technological innovations. The U.S. stands at the forefront, buoyed by hefty investments in agricultural technology and governmental backing for sustainable practices. The nation's commitment to curbing water waste and amplifying crop productivity also serves as a catalyst for market expansion.

Automated Irrigation Systems Market Players

Companies including Lindsay Corporation, Valmont Industries, Inc., The Toro Company, Netafim Ltd., Hunter Industries, Rain Bird Corporation, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Weathermatic, Hydropoint Data Systems, Inc., Nelson Irrigation Corporation are some firms working in automated irrigation systems industry.

The automated irrigation systems market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecasts in terms of revenue (USD Billion) from 2021 to 2032, for the following segments:



Market, By Automation Type



Time-based

Volume-based

Real-time feedback Computer-based control

Market, By Component



Controlle



Smart controllers



Programmable controllers



Climate-based controllers

Soil moisture-based controllers

Sensors



Soil moisture sensors



Rain sensors



Temperature sensors

Weather sensors

Valves



Electric valves



Manual valves

Solenoid valves

Sprinklers and emitters



Fixed sprinklers



Rotary sprinklers



Micro-sprinklers

Drip emitters

Pumps Others

Market, By Irrigation



Sprinkler irrigation

Drip irrigation

Surface irrigation Subsurface irrigation

Market, By Application



Agricultural fields

Greenhouses

Residential

Commercial

Golf courses Others

