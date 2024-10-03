Permanent Mission of the State of Qatar, HBKU, and WTO Hold Discussion on Sustainable Trade at WTO Public Forum

(MENAFN- HBKU Media) Geneva, October 2, 2024 – The Permanent Mission of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva, in collaboration with the UNESCO Chair on Environmental Law and Sustainable Development at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) and World Trade Organization (WTO), held a high-profile session exploring actionable strategies to align global trade practices with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at this year’s WTO Public Forum in Geneva, Switzerland.

Titled “Sustainable Trade and Entrepreneurship: Pathways to Re-globalization,” the session featured the participation of Her Excellency Mrs. Hend Al-Muftah, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Office in Geneva and Mr. Ahmed Al-Sulaiti, Director of the Office of the State of Qatar to the WTO and other economic organizations in Geneva.

They were joined by esteemed experts Dr. Damilola S. Olawuyi (SAN), Professor and UNESCO Chairholder on Environmental Law and Sustainable Development, HBKU; Dr. Mena Hassan, Senior Trade Policy and Trade Facilitation Expert, WTO; and Elena Athwal, Research Fellow, UNESCO Chair on Environmental Law and Sustainable Development, and S.J.D. student, HBKU.

The participants delved into innovative approaches for integrating sustainability into trade, addressing the challenges and opportunities in promoting sustainable entrepreneurship, and examining the role of digitalization and innovation in fostering inclusive trade practices. They also discussed how Qatar is embracing innovation to align its judicial processes with the SDGs, particularly SDG 16, which emphasizes peace, justice, and strong institutions.

Commenting on the discussions, Dr. Olawuyi said: “Sustainable entrepreneurship requires homegrown innovations that provide local solutions to global challenges. Law can serve as an enabler in this regard by addressing barriers to market participation and trade integration. The UNESCO Chair on Environmental Law and Sustainable Development at HBKU remains fully committed to providing innovative research and education programs that enhance the capacity for homegrown entrepreneurial solutions and technologies.”

Under the theme Re-Globalization: Better Trade for a Better World, the Forum focused on the pivotal role of trade facilitation in promoting sustainable development and entrepreneurship.





