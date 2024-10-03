Azerbaijan, EU Mull Green Energy Supply And COP29 Collaboration
Date
10/3/2024 5:11:27 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
Azerbaijan's energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov discussed
cooperation on natural gas and green energy supply projects, as
well as COP29 initiatives, with European Union Energy Commissioner
Kadri Simson during a meeting in Brazil, Azernews
reports.
Sharing details on his "X" account, Shahbazov stated, "In
Brazil, we assessed our cooperation on Natural gas supply and green
energy supply projects, as well as COP29 with Kadri Simson." He
noted that their discussions included energy initiatives planned
for COP29, the events scheduled for Energy Day, and the preliminary
presentation of a feasibility study for the Caspian-Black
Sea-European Green Energy Corridor.
They also discussed Azerbaijan's potential appeal for PMI status
next year.
MENAFN03102024000195011045ID1108742596
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.