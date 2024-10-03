Ahan Shetty Takes Father Suniel Shetty’S Legacy Forward, Joins ‘Border 2’ Cast

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Ahan Shetty, who made his debut with 'Tadap', is taking his father Suniel Shetty's legacy forward in the second instalment of the upcoming war 'Border 2'.

Ahan joins Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan in the film which is directed by Anurag Singh. While 'Border' was based on the events of Battle of Longewala, 'Border 2' is presumably based on the Kargil War which occurred in 1999.

The conflict between the two countries was mostly limited. During early 1999, Pakistani infiltrated across the Line of Control (LoC) and occupied Indian territory mostly in the Kargil district. India responded by launching a major military and diplomatic offensive to drive out the Pakistani infiltrators. As per official data, an estimated 75%–80% of the intruded area and nearly all high ground was back under Indian control.

'Border', which released in 1997 featured an ensemble starcast including Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry and Puneet Issar alongside a supporting cast including Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt and Sharbani Mukherjee.

With its release set for January 23, 2026, 'Border 2' is poised to deliver a memorable cinematic experience. Known for his action-filled roles, Sunny Deol will bring his intensity to the screen, while Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Dhawan add their unique flair to the battalion. Ahan Shetty's inclusion rounds out the cast, making this film one of the most awaited releases in the coming years.

The film, which is a sequel to the iconic war film 'Border', promises to be an action-packed spectacle, blending patriotism with gripping storytelling.

'Border 2' is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series & JP Dutta's J.P. Films. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and is set to land in theatres on January 23, 2026.