Doha To Host Diamond League 2025 Meeting In May

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Doha will host the third stop of the 2025 Diamond League season on May 16 at Qatar Sports Club, the organisers announced yesterday.

The 2025 Diamond League season will begin in Xiamen on April 26 and cross four continents and 13 countries before coming to an end at the series final in Zurich on August 27-28.

After another record-breaking season came to a close in Brussels last month, fans and can now begin their preparations for the next Diamond League campaign.

As in previous years, the 2025 Wanda Diamond League will see the world's biggest stars compete across four different continents at 14 of the sport's most prestigious one-day meetings, with the most successful qualifying for the two-day Final in Zurich.

The Road to the Final will begin in Xiamen and will remain in China for the second meeting of the season in Shanghai/Suzhou on May 3, before heading to the Qatari capital 12 days later and Rabat before the first European meeting of the year in Rome on June 6.

Following stops in Oslo, Stockholm and Paris, the Road to the Final will then hit Eugene, Monaco and London in July before entering the home straight in August.

After meetings in Silesia, Lausanne and Brussels, the Wanda Diamond League Final will return to Zurich for the first time since 2022 on August 27-28.

Each discipline will be staged between four and seven times on the Road to the Final, giving athletes from across the world and the full diversity of track and field the chance to qualify.

All 32 Wanda Diamond League champions will then be crowned at the series final at Weltklasse Zurich, with both the iconic Diamond Trophy and record levels of prize money at stake.

With the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo taking place in September, the Wanda Diamond League will also provide the perfect preparation ground for the year's major global championships.

The series provides a unique opportunity for athletes across the full diversity of track and field to compete at the highest level throughout the outdoor season. In 32 different disciplines, athletes compete for points at the 14 series meetings in a bid to qualify for the two-day Wanda Diamond League Final, which will be held in Zurich on 27 and 28 August 2025.

In each discipline, the winners at the final are awarded the iconic Diamond Trophy and crowned Wanda Diamond League champion, the sport's most prestigious global title outside the major championships. In 2025, the series will also pay out a record total of $9.24m in prize money.

2025 Diamond League calendar

April 26: Xiamen

May 3: Shanghai/Suzhou

May 16: Doha

May 25: Rabat

June 6: Rome

June 12: Oslo

June 15: Stockholm

June 20: Paris

July 5: Eugene

July 11: Monaco

July 19: London

August 16: Silesia

August 20: Lausanne

August 22: Brussels

August 27-28: Zurich (final)