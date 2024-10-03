6Th Moscow-Format Meeting On Afghanistan Tomorrow

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Russia is set to host a fresh round of Moscow-format consultations on Afghanistan tomorrow (Friday).

A spokeswoman for the foreign in Moscow said Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan's Foreign Amir Khan Muttaqi would attend the October 4 meeting.

According to TASS news agency, Maria Zakharova told a briefing:“The sixth regular meeting within the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan ... will be held in Moscow.”

Muttaqi has been invited as the chief guest, according to the diplomat, who said the interim foreign minister would lead the IEA delegation.

Zakharova added Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov would meet his Afghan counterpart on enhanced cooperation between Moscow and Kabul.

The IEA delegation, headed by Muttaqi, has left Kabul for Moscow on Wednesday to participate in the consultations.

Earlier, Russian Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov had met Muttaqi in Kabul and invited him to attend the sixth Moscow-format meeting.

