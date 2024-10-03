Valmet To Supply An Opticoncept M Board Making Line To Anhui Linping Circular Development In China

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Valmet Oyj press release, October 3, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. EEST



ESPOO, Finland, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet is to an

OptiConcept M board making line with and services to Anhui Linping Circular Development in China. The new board line PM 8 will produce recycled liner grades. The start-up is scheduled for the end of 2025.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the third quarter 2024. The value of the order will not be disclosed, but such a board making line is typically worth between EUR 40 million and EUR 60 million.

"We chose Valmet because their board machines are equipped with technologies necessary for wide high-speed machines. Their technology solution supports us in reaching our energy efficiency, water, and electricity consumption goals. This new partnership will help us achieve our capacity goals and support our business expansion strategy," says Li Jianshe , Chairman, Anhui Linping.

"The customer wanted a supplier capable of providing advanced technology and supporting them on their digital journey. Our excellent cooperation during the investment project has resulted in mutual trust and a great relationship," says Kari Räisänen , Vice President of Sales, Board and Paper Mills, Paper business line, Valmet.



Delivery's technical information

Valmet's delivery will include a high-speed container board making line from headboxes to reel. OptiFlo Fourdrinier headboxes, an OptiFormer Multi forming section, an OptiPress Center press section, and an OptiRun Hybrid dryer section are included. These are followed by an OptiSizer Film sizer , an OptiCalender Hard calender, and an OptiReel Linear reel.

The delivery will also include Valmet DNA Machine Controls (MCS) and Condition Monitoring , Valmet IQ Quality Control System (QCS) and Machine Vision , spare parts packages , and Valmet Industrial Internet connectivity solutions .

The 9,300-mm-wide (wire) board machine will produce recycled liner and fluting grades. The design speed of the machine will be 1,200 m/min, and the daily capacity is approximately 1,808 tonnes.

About the customer

Anhui Linping Circular Development Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Anhui Xiaoxian Linping Paper Industry Co., Ltd.) was founded in January 2002 and is located in Xiaoxian Circular Economy Industrial Park. Its main products are high-grade packaging materials that are a well-known trademark in China. The company is a national high-tech enterprise, a provincial enterprise technology center, and an engineering research center.

VALMET

Corporate Communications



For further information, please contact:

Xiangdong Zhu, Area President, China, Valmet, tel. +86 13801795775

Petri Rasinmäki, President, Paper business line, Valmet, tel. +358 40 042 8422

Valmet has a global customer base across various process industries. We are a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries, and with our automation and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward – every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2023 were approximately EUR 5.5 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Follow us on

valmet

| X | X (IR)

| LinkedIn

| Facebook

| YouTube

| Instagram

|

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4046158

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED