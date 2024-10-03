Jordan Calls For Immediate Int'l Action To Halt Escalation

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) AMMAN, Oct 3 (NNN-PETRA) – Jordanian Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, yesterday, called for immediate and effective international action, to stop the serious escalation.

Safadi made the remarks in a phone call with British Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, during which the Jordanian called for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, and an end to the escalating Israeli Zionist measures and assaults, in the occupied West Bank, according to a statement by the Foreign Ministry.

Safadi emphasised that, halting the escalation should be a regional and international priority, warning of the catastrophic consequences of the Israeli Zionist ground invasion of Lebanon and continued offensive on Gaza.

During the call, Safadi reiterated that, Jordan will not be a battlefield for anyone, and will confront any threats to its security, stability, and the safety of its citizens, with all its capabilities, which is a message Jordan has clearly conveyed to both Iran and Israel.

He underscored the necessity of supporting the initiative by Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, which aligns with the initiative proposed by U.S. President, Joe Biden and French President, Emmanuel Macron.

The initiative reaffirms Lebanon's commitment to deploying its army in the south, implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1701, and beginning the process of electing a Lebanese president once a ceasefire is achieved.

The minister affirmed Jordan's full support for Lebanon, its security, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens, stressing the need for an international campaign, to provide humanitarian assistance to Lebanon, which faces the challenge of meeting the needs of over a million displaced individuals.– NNN-PETRA