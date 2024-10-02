Qatar University's CCP Students Support Gaza's Resilience

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar University (QU) concluded a two-day event titled 'Gaza: The Nation's Pain and Pride', organised by students from the Community Service (UNIV 220) and Leadership, Innovation, and Civic Engagement (UNIV 200) courses, part of the Core Curriculum Programme (CCP).



Aiming to raise awareness and support for the Palestinian cause, in collaboration with Qatar Charity, the event underscored the role of volunteerism in building leadership skills and foster community engagement among students, a statement said.



The event drew significant attendance from both the student body and faculty, reflecting widespread support for the Palestinian people. A range of activities, including a charity auction and a student-organised charity market, were held to encourage involvement and contributions to the cause. These efforts resulted in a donation of QR148,773, with an additional QR22,825 raised through the charity auction.



The event was held across two venues, the College of Business and Economics for male students and the GCR building for female students, providing space for all participants to contribute meaningfully.



Dr Mohammad al-Khojah, UNIV 220 course co-ordinator, said:“This event embodies the spirit of community solidarity among our students and members of Qatari society at large. It is an opportunity to apply community service principles to important humanitarian issues.”



Dr Ola Shadid, the UNIV 200 course co-ordinator, highlighted the event's role in shaping a proactive youth community.“We are proud of our students' commitment to national issues. Such events highlight the role of youth in building a conscious and proactive community that seeks to achieve positive change.”



Nesreen Koffa, UNIV 220 lecturer and auction co-organiser, remarked:“We felt great support from students during this event, as the charity auction was an opportunity not only to raise funds but also to enhance the spirit of giving and participation among students.”



Jasem Fakhro, an engineering student, shared his motivation for participating, stating:“My presence at the event is part of my support for the Palestinian cause. Such events reaffirm the concept of Arab and Islamic solidarity and that all Muslims are one nation.”



English Literature student Shahd al-Mraikhi said:“My classmates and I participated in this event with a booth through which we raised awareness of the Palestinian cause. The booth featured a mural where students expressed their support of our brothers in Palestine, particularly Gaza. We also welcomed financial and in-kind support for the Palestinian cause.”

