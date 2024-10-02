KRCS Launches Medical Camp In Yemen's Marib

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) launched a free medical camp for urinary tract surgery in Marib governorate, central Yemen, on Wednesday.

The camp aims to perform 100 surgical interventions at Kari General Hospital in the governorate as part of the "Kuwait by Your Side" campaign, which entered its 10th year.

Director-General of the of and Population Office in the Governorate Ahmed Al-Abadi highlighted the importance of establishing such medical camps to enhance the capabilities of the health sector in the governorate and alleviate the difficulties patients face due to the high waves of displacement.

Al-Abadi extolled Kuwait Amir, government and people for their continuous support of the Yemeni people and the groups they affected during the civil war, especially in the health sector.

Deputy Director of Kari General Hospital Ahmed Al-Faqih said the camp will help alleviate patients' suffering and provide specialized surgical services.

He thanked KRCS for its generous support for this vital project and the Response Foundation for Relief and Humanitarian Works for its efforts. Mohammed Salim, the Director of the Office of the Response Foundation Marib, which is implementing the project, confirmed that the (KRCS) pays excellent attention to implementing health projects that contribute to changing the lives of many patients.

Salim explained that the camp aims to perform 100 urinary tract surgeries, extract stones, implant ureteral stents, and perform other surgical interventions.

In addition, it will dispense medicines and conduct medical examinations free of charge.

He pointed out that this project comes within the framework of the continuous humanitarian efforts of the Kuwait Red Crescent Society to provide health care to patients in need in Yemen. (end)

