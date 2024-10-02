Accelevation Celebrates Construction Milestone At First Flight Commerce Center In Miami Township, OH

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Group Photo - First Flight Commerce Center

Alex Speaking - First Flight Commerce Center

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, OH, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Accelevation, a fast-growing leader in the data center market, celebrated a major milestone today with a special event at their new facility at First Flight Commerce Center. This 264,214-square-foot building marks the first major development at the site and represents a $26 million in the local economy, bringing hundreds of new jobs to the region.Michael Rubiera, President & CEO of Accelevation, shared the company's growth trajectory, stating, "Since January of 2021, Accelevation has grown from 25 employees to over 300. We have expanded our manufacturing footprint from under 30,000 sq to soon over half a million with the addition of First Flight. This new facility will allow us to hire 100s of new employees to support the high-growth demands of our customers in the data center market."As construction progresses, this facility will more than double Accelevation's manufacturing capabilities, allowing for the hiring of additional employees to support the company's expansion and continued success in the data center industry.Alex Gerschutz, Director of Development at NorthPoint Development, emphasized the broader significance of the project. "This is more than just a building, but a new home for a local, growing company, in a fast-paced industry, choosing to keep its roots within the region. A symbol for the progress and potential of the surrounding community."Local officials also joined the celebration, highlighting the importance of the development for Miami Township and the region. Alex Carlson, Director of Community Development for Miami Township, remarked, "This project spearheaded by NorthPoint Development marks a significant milestone in the accomplishment of our community's vision for the future of this area. This is a pivotal development for Miami Township and for the region."In attendance, Terry Posey, Vice President of the Miami Township Board of Trustees, shared his support, saying, "It is an honor to support Accelevation as it comes forward with a new facility, and it is an honor to be here with NorthPoint who has revitalized a good chunk of the State of Ohio, focusing on Miami Valley with its developments. We are excited to have a professionally done project coming up so quickly."Additionally, Debbie Lieberman, from the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, and Chris Syder, Township Administrator for Miami Township, presented proclamations recognizing the significance of Accelevation's growth and contribution to the local economy.The project, led by NorthPoint Development, represents a key milestone for First Flight Commerce Center and the larger Miami Township community. Julie Sullivan, representing Dayton Development Coalition, extended thanks to all the parties involved in this collaborative effort, emphasizing the region's potential for future growth and success.

