Polu Kai Services JV Awarded USACE-Huntsville District Multiple Award Task Order Contract (MATOC)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FALLS CHURCH, Va., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Polu Kai Services LLC, (PKS), through our POLU KAI SERVICES-TIDEWATER JV II LLC, was Awarded a $737M IDIQ Contract for Medical Facilities Support Services MFSS-IIIa by the Huntsville Engineering & Support Center (CEHNC), U.S. Corps of Engineers (USACE). PKS will provide general project support services, facility operations and maintenance support, facility support services, project development support services, quantity verification and analysis services, commissioning, occupancy support services, and facilities system support for medical facilities in the Defense Health Agency (DHA) Facilities Enterprise (FE) located in the Contiguous United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and U.S. Territories.

Under this Medical Facilities Support Services (MFSS) IIIa contract, PKS and its JV partner Tidewater will provide project support services in a variety of functional areas across the Dept. of Defense, including inpatient facilities support, clinical area support, and ancillary support. PKS was a previous prime contract holder on the MFSS I and IIa CONUS and will continue to provide exceptional facility support services to the Huntsville Center.

"It truly is an honor to serve our nation's military and to continue serving our U.S. Army Corps of Engineers customers under this new contract vehicle." said Sean P. Jensen, President and Founder of PKS. "To win a third consecutive award is amazing and a testament to our long-standing commitments to our nations service men and women."

The estimated shared capacity for the 26 months base ordering period is $289,851,652.00. The estimated shared capacity for MATOC for 62 months (if the optional ordering periods are exercised) is $737,850,052.00.

About Polu Kai Services, LLC (PKS)

Founded in May 2002, as a Native Hawaiian Owned, Service Disabled, Veteran Owned Small Business. PKS is a multi-disciplinary firm with capabilities in Design/Build, Construction, Field Engineering, Construction Management Services and Environmental Services. PKS has a strong team of qualified, licensed, and experienced professionals operating throughout North America and overseas. Website:



For Media inquiries, please Contact Jeanne Germaise, Business Development Director at [email protected]

