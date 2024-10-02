Monthly Information On Share Capital And Company Voting Rights
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) (Article 223-16 of General Regulation of the French financial markets authority)
PARIS, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Listing market: Euronext Growth
ISIN code: FR0010425595
| Date
| Total number of shares
in the capital
| Total number of voting rights
| 09/30/2024
| 100,093,873
| 88,569,683
For further information on Cellectis, please contact:
Media contact:
Pascalyne Wilson, Director, Communications, +33 (0)7 76 99 14 33, ...
Patricia Sosa Navarro, Chief of Staff to the CEO, +33 (0)7 76 77 46 93
Investor Relations contacts:
Arthur Stril, Interim Chief Financial Officer, +1 (347) 809 5980, ...
