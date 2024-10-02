Kuwait, Turkiye Send Mega Aid Ship To Sudan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PORT SUDAN, Sudan, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- A ship loaded with desperately-needed 2,500 tons of Kuwaiti and Turkish relief aid arrived at the of Port Sudan on Tuesday to be distributed to flood and civil conflict-affected people in Sudan.

The ship was received at the port by Sudanese of Culture and Information and Spokesperson Dr. Garham Abdulqader and Minister of Abubaker Al-Qassem, Charge d'Affairs of Kuwait's Embassy in Khartoum Mohammad Al-Hamad, Turkish Ambassador, several senior government officials and Commissioner of the Sudanese Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) Salwa Baneya.

Speaking at the ceremony, Baneya expressed Sudan's gratitude to Kuwait and Turkiye for their continuous support to Sudanese people at this delicate time.

For his part, Al-Hamad said that the aid ship embodies Kuwait's solidarity with Sudan in line with the directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The ship carried 2,500 tons of aid, worth USD 2.1 million: 2,000 tons donated by the Kuwait Society for Relief and 500 tons donated by the Turkish Humanitarian Relief Foundation, he said.

He described the ship as the biggest ever Kuwaiti aid ship sent to Sudan.

Kuwait also continues dispatching aid to Sudan through an airlift launched last August, he said, noting that a Kuwaiti aircraft carrying 10 tons of food and tents arrived on Monday.

He affirmed that Kuwait would remain by the side of Sudan till it overcomes the difficult time. (end)

