India Appeals To Resolve Issues In Mideast

NEW DELHI, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- Indian on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the escalation of security situation in the Middle East and appealed on the concerned parties to maintain restrain.

The Indian of External Affairs reiterated the call for restraint by all concerned and protection of civilians as the situation in the region grew tense.

"It is important that the conflict doesnآ't take a wider regional dimension and we urge that all issues be addressed through dialogue and diplomacy," the statement said.

New Delhi also advised nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran saying it is closely monitoring recent escalation in security situation in the region.

"Those currently residing in Iran are requested to remain vigilant and stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran," the statement said. (end)

