Virtualization Security Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The virtualization security market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.75 billion in 2023 to $3.24 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to cost efficiency and resource optimization, increased frequency of cyber threats, critical infrastructure virtualization, virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) adoption, awareness of virtualization security risks, growth of software as a service (SaaS).

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Virtualization Security Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The virtualization security market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.6 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to integration of containerization, focus on zero trust security models, continuous evolution of cyber threats, quantum computing threat landscape, global connectivity and interconnected systems, enhanced integration with security orchestration, enhanced user authentication and access controls.

Growth Driver Of The Virtualization Security Market

The rising incidence of cyberattacks is driving the virtualization security market forward. A cyber-attack is an attempt to illegally access a computer system or a computer network to cause damage. Attackers constantly target virtualization systems for malicious activities, increasing the need to secure the system. Virtualization security services can fulfill this need.

Which Market Players Are Driving the Virtualization Security Market Growth?

Key players in the market include GE Healthcare, Infosys Limited, TeleTracking Technologies Inc., McKesson Corporation, Alcidion Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Epic Systems Corporation, NextGen Healthcare Inc., Stanley Healthcare Solutions Inc., Care Logistic Inc., INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd., WellSky Corporation, Simul8 Corporation, Change Healthcare Inc., HealthStream Inc., VMware AppDefense, Kaspersky Hybrid Cloud Security, Trellix MOVE AntiVirus, Trend Micro Cloud One Workload Security, Morphisec Inc., VMware NSX, The Aqua Platform, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Cybereason Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., SentinelOne Inc., Arctic Wolf Networks Inc., Snyk Ltd., Lacework Inc., Cynet Systems Ltd., Palo Alto Networks Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., Deepwatch Inc., Ping Identity Corporation.

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the Virtualization Security Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the virtualization security market are developing new protection and control solutions to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in January 2023, ABB Ltd., a Switzerland-based automation company launched the Smart Substation Control and Protection SSC600 SW.

How Is The Global Virtualization Security Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Solution, Service

2) By Deployment Model: On-Premise, Cloud

3) By Organizational Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Industry: BFSI, Government And Defense, IT And Telecommunication, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Retail, Manufacturing, Education, Other Industries

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Virtualization Security Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Virtualization Security Market Definition

Virtualization security is the process of taking collective measures, procedures, and actions to protect the virtualization infrastructure, by transferring security functions from specialized hardware appliances to software that is easily transferable across common hardware or used in the cloud. Virtualization refers to running numerous virtual instances of a device on a single real hardware resource. It addresses the security issues faced by various components of a virtualization system.

Virtualization Security Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global virtualization security market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Virtualization Security Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on virtualization security market size, virtualization security market drivers and trends and virtualization security market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

