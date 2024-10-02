Flight To Bring Brazilians From Lebanon

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The plane for the first flight to repatriate Brazilians in Lebanon took off early Wednesday morning (2) from Galeão Air Base in Rio de Janeiro. The aircraft was bound to Lisbon, Portugal, where it would make a stop before landing at Beirut Airport.

The authorization for Operation“Roots of the Cedar” was granted by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva earlier this week. On the occasion, Foreign Mauro Vieira said that in this first flight, priority will be given to the return of elderly people, pregnant women, children, and individuals with health issues. The first rescued individuals are expected to return to Brazil by the end of the weekend.

According to information from Brazil's Ministry of Defense and the Brazilian Air Force, the plane sent to Lebanon is capable of carrying up to 220. In addition to the crew, health professionals were also sent to Lebanon on this flight. According to information from Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs , three thousand people have contacted the Brazilian Embassy in Beirut expressing their desire to return to Brazil. There are 21,000 Brazilians in Lebanon, making it the largest community of Brazilians in the Middle East.

The country has been in a tense situation since it started being attacked by neighboring Israel. Two Brazilian teenagers have died as a result of these attacks, which began last week. Additional flights will be organized to bring Brazilians back home.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

