(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Muscat – The price in Oman went down by 1.5% at the end of the second quarter of this year compared to same period in 2023. When compared to the first quarter of 2024, the decline in the prices of products imported by the Arab country was even greater, at 3.3%.

The following groups witnessed drops when compared to the corresponding period in 2023 as follows: mineral fuels and mineral lubricants at 17.4%, machinery and equipment at 8.1%; vegetable and animal oils, fats and waxes at 10.3%.

Meanwhile, the following groups registered increases when compared to the corresponding period in 2023: various products at 17.1%; chemicals and related products at 16.2%; drinks and tobacco at 33.1%; food and live animal at 6.3%. The news was reported by state news agency ONA , based on data from the Ministry of Economy of Oman.

Read more:

Oman posts trade surplus of $9.4bn

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Oman News Agency

The post Oman imports products at lower prices appeared first on ANBA News Agency .