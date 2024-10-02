Intretech To Open New Mexico Factory Following $60 Million Investment Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Intretech to open new Mexico factory following $60 million investment

Global smart company Intretech has opened a new manufacturing facility in Monterrey, Mexico, following $60 million investment. The project, which is set to create 2,000 jobs over the next five years, represents a significant milestone in the company's global expansion.

The grand opening event was attended by several notable dignitaries, including the governor of Nuevo León state, the secretary of economy, and Intretech's chairman, Linden Lin.

Located in the Mirador Industrial Park. The facility is designed to strengthen Intretech's manufacturing capabilities, support its global growth strategy, and provide robust nearshoring solutions.

César Garza Villarreal, Mayor of Apodaca, expressed his enthusiasm at the event, stating,“Intretech is a world-class company that comes to contribute to increasing the economic complexity of our city.

“Apodaca is the industrial capital of Nuevo León and we have companies in our territory with a very important diversification: the metalworking, aerospace, electronics and manufacturing industries.

“Welcome Intretech to the industrial capital of Nuevo León. Your presence brings progress, it brings opportunities for the families of this sector of our city in the border with the municipality of Zuazua, Nuevo León.”

Linden Lin, chairman of Intretech, emphasizes the importance of the facility in the company's long-term vision:“Mexico was part of the global strategy since the beginning of Intretech. We started our global expansion first with Malysia, second is Hungary and the third is here. Mexico is a huge opportunity and will support Intretech with world-wide growth”

The facility will be completed in three phases, with the overall layout of phase 2 expected to be finished by Q2 2025. This expansion further cements Monterrey's reputation as a hub for advanced manufacturing and innovation.

Esther Medina, project director for Mexico at Intretech, says:“Mexico right now is the best spot to be for companies.

“We are interacting with different cultures already in the Monterrey area, investing in residential areas, universities, and other job hubs to improve our quality and our resources. I really feel very excited about this location.”

As Intretech continues to expand its global footprint, the Monterrey facility is expected to play a critical role in stablishing a global supply chain with presence in Asia, Europe and now in Central America, serving the growing demands of its clients across North America and beyond.