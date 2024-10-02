Historic Projects To Revitalize Downtown East Liverpool And Spur Economic Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

True North LLC announces plans to move its HQ to East Liverpool, redeveloping the historic BOSS building, creating new jobs, and spurring downtown growth.

- Governor Mike DeWineEAST LIVERPOOL, OH, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- True North, LLC and Cozza Enterprises today announced plans for the transformative redevelopment of the Thompson and BOSS buildings in downtown East Liverpool.Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef, and East Liverpool Mayor Robert Smith attended the announcement, marking a pivotal moment in the city's downtown revitalization.“Renovating these historic buildings will connect East Liverpool's rich past with its bright future,” said Governor Mike DeWine.“Ohio is partnering to revitalize East Liverpool and other similar communities statewide because Ohio's long-term economic vitality is stronger when these communities thrive.”The Thompson and BOSS Building initiatives are prime examples of public-private partnerships that drive economic resurgence and community revitalization. The projects are expected to spur additional interest and investment in East Liverpool's Diamond Historic District.“Through close collaboration with our state and local partners and assistance from the JobsOhio Vibrant Communities Program, we are celebrating a shared vision with True North and Cozza Enterprises to bring new energy to East Liverpool,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef.“This catalytic investment in East Liverpool exemplifies the private sector's confidence in Ohio's smaller communities to lift their businesses, attracting new job opportunities throughout the state.”True North LLC, a high-tech business services firm based in West Virginia, is redeveloping the 31,000-square-foot BOSS Building. The revitalized space was originally constructed in 1930 and will serve as the company's new Ohio-based corporate headquarters location.The project is assisted by a $700,000 JobsOhio Vibrant Communities Grant, paving the way for additional funding of the $2 million building. True North plans to move its 55 existing employees into the building by the end of 2024 and add an additional 25 high-tech jobs to the East Liverpool community before the end of 2028."True North is proud to call East Liverpool our new home. This city's past is inspiring, and together we're going to help shape its future with high-tech jobs and innovation,” said Charles Bailey, CEO of True North, LLC. "We couldn't have done this without the incredible support from the state, local leaders, and the community,”“East Liverpool has what it takes to become a hub of opportunity again."The $2.2 million restoration of the historic Thompson Building, led by Cozza Enterprises, is assisted through a $600,000 JobsOhio Vibrant Communities Grant. Once completed, the building will feature workforce housing and retail space, with the Buckeye Online School for Success (BOSS) serving as the anchor tenant. This project will preserve 30 jobs and create at least 13 new positions, with building completion expected by the second quarter of 2026."As a developer, I've always believed in the power of building community through revitalizing historic buildings. The Thompson Building project is about honoring the past while creating new opportunities for the future," said Craig Cozza, CEO of Cozza Enterprises. "With the right mix of vision, investment, and community spirit, East Liverpool can become a model for how small towns can make big comebacks."The projects represent a $4.2 million public and private investment spearheaded by partnerships between JobsOhio, local developers, and business leaders. Cozza Enterprises and True North worked with JobsOhio Network partner Team NEO to secure funding for the renovation of the Columbiana County buildings, which are located in the newly formed Lake to River region.“Today marks a new chapter for East Liverpool. We're not just preserving our city'shistory; we're building a brighter future for generations to come,” said East Liverpool Mayor Robert Smith.“The collaboration between state leaders, local businesses, and our community is what makes these projects possible. Together, we're bringing new life to our downtown.”The JobsOhio Vibrant Communities Program offers competitive grants for development projects that help transform areas within a distressed community. Eligible projects include mixed-use projects, real estate development projects, and operated share spaces that meet the JobsOhio project criteria.

