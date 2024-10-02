Industrial Producers' Prices Decline By 0.28% Through August

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 2 (Petra) – The general of industrial producers' prices in Jordan decreased by 0.28% from the beginning of the year to the end of August, reaching 107.38 points, down from 107.69 points during the same period in 2023.According to the monthly report from the Department of Statistics, this decline was driven by a 0.35% drop in prices and a 4.08% decrease in extractive industries prices. Meanwhile, electricity prices rose by 4.4%.In August 2024, the index rose by 0.66% to 107.37 points, compared to 106.66 points in August 2023.The increase was attributed to a 1% rise in manufacturing industries prices and a 1.09% rise in electricity prices, while extractive industries prices fell by 5.11%.