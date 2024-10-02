Calderys Appoints Sander Bovee As Chief Financial Officer For Next Phase Of Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PARIS, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calderys, a leading global provider of high temperature solutions and a formulator for specialty powders and additives, and refractory products, announces the appointment of Sander Bovee as Chief Officer (CFO), effective October 1st, 2024.



Michel Cornelissen, Calderys President and Chief Executive Officer

Sander Bovee, Calderys Chief Financial Officer

Sander is a seasoned financial professional with experience leading global teams and businesses. He joins from Nouryon (previously AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals), a specialty chemicals company operating in over 80 countries with annual turnover exceeding $5 billion. Over the years, he held multiple global business and corporate finance roles based in the USA, China and The Netherlands. Some of Sander's key achievements include leading the financial carve-out and due diligence process of AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals resulting in its €10 billion sale to a global investment firm in 2018.

He also conducted the financial spin-out of Nobian from Nouryon in 2021. More recently, he served as Vice President of Group Control & Treasury, and interim Chief Financial Officer of Nouryon from June 2023 until March 2024 where he led the $5 billion Amend & Extend transaction of Nouryon's credit facilities.

Michel Cornelissen, Calderys President and CEO said: "I am thrilled to welcome Sander to the Calderys family. His extensive financial experience and performance record will be a critical addition to our group. After our carve-out last year, almost immediately followed by the successful combination with HWI, Sander will have an instrumental role to play in the next phase of our development and in enhancing shareholder value. I look forward to working with him to bring Calderys to the next level of its growth".

"It is an honor to have been chosen to be Calderys' new CFO," added Sander Bovee, "the group is a top of the funnel supplier to diverse geographies and critical industries such as steel, foundries, aluminum, glass, and many more. It has a recognized leadership position in its markets with its world-class tailor-made and superior quality products and services, and long-lasting relationships with many of its over 7,000 diversified customers. I cannot wait to start working with the group's global talent and continue positioning Calderys as the partner of choice of all high-temperature industries. I am impressed by Calderys' achievements over the last 18 months; the group has demonstrated a real commitment to further development with, for instance, the transformative investment in India for its new facility. I am really delighted to be able to support the group in its new phase of growth."

A Dutch national, Sander holds a master degree in Economics and an executive master in Finance and Control at Maastricht University. He completed Executive Education at Harvard Business School in Boston and at IMD Business School in Switzerland.

About Calderys

Calderys is a leading global provider for industries operating in high-temperature conditions with 2023 revenue at circa €1.6bn and over €220m of adjusted EBITDA. The Group specializes in thermal protection for industrial equipment with a wide range of refractory products and advanced solutions to enhance steel casting, metallurgical fluxes, and molding processes. With a presence in more than 30 countries and a strong footprint in the Americas through the brand HWI (HarbisonWalker International), Calderys' international network of experts ensures an end-to-end offer with tailored services. Drawing on over 150 years of experience, Calderys supports its customers in their energy transition needs. Headquartered in Paris, France, the Group counts 5,800 employees and contractors, and 50 plants on five continents.

