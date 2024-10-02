Lingokids Launches New Animated Learning Series "Baby Bot's Backyard Tales"

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Series Teaches Lessons of Kindness, Compassion, Creativity and Honesty Through Playful Shorts

A Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this .

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lingokids , the top early app for children, today announced the launch of its new animated series, "Baby Bot's Backyard Tales" . The latest video series from the award-winning learning company invites viewers to join beloved character Baby Bot and his friends on magical adventures in the backyard. Each mini-episode is crafted to engage children in humor and play while imparting important lessons about kindness, compassion, creativity, and honesty.



"We're thrilled to welcome 'Baby Bot's Backyard Tales' to the Lingokids family. This engaging co-viewing show offers families a delightful way to bond while learning together," said Cristobal Viedma, founder and CEO at Lingokids. "This new series underscores our dedication to creating educational entertainment that nurtures crucial social-emotional skills, empowering children to thrive both now and well into the future."

The series kicks off with three captivating episodes designed to address common social-emotional topics and life lessons:

: A tale of honesty and respecting others' belongings.: An exploration of empathy and appreciating differences.: A heartwarming story about body positivity and self-acceptance.

"Baby Bot's Backyard Tales" is now available on the Lingokids app , where users can enjoy an exclusive 1-week anticipated premiere of new episodes before they get aired on the company's YouTube channel .

About Lingokids

Lingokids is an educational tech and media company dedicated to transforming the way children learn traditional and modern life skills. Through its unique PlaylearningTM approach, Lingokids provides engaging, interactive learning experiences, empowering children to lead their own educational journeys. Launched in 2015, Lingokids has become a trusted platform for over 95 million families worldwide, offering the award-winning Lingokids app, podcasts, videos, and more.

Contact Information

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sergio Navarro

PR & Comms team



... | ...

+1 (786) 542-3747