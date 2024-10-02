(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Data Center Infrastructure Management 2024 Edition: Market Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by Component, Data Center Type, Offering, Region, By Country: 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market valued at USD 8.97 billion in 2023 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% during 2025-2030.

The Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) market has witnessed substantial growth over the past few years, driven by the increasing demand for efficient data center operations, the rising adoption of cloud computing, and the growing need for energy-efficient solutions. DCIM refers to the integration of information technology and facility management disciplines to centralize monitoring, management, and intelligent capacity planning of a data center's critical systems. The market's expansion is primarily fueled by the need for enhanced operational efficiency and real-time monitoring in data centers.

One of the primary drivers of the DCIM market is the growing demand for efficient data center operations. As data centers become more complex, managing and optimizing their operations becomes increasingly challenging. DCIM solutions provide real-time monitoring, asset management, and capacity planning, helping data centers operate more efficiently and reduce operational costs.

The rise in cloud computing and the increasing adoption of colocation data centers have also played a crucial role in the market's growth. Cloud service providers and colocation facilities require advanced management solutions to ensure uptime, optimize resource utilization, and meet service level agreements (SLAs). This trend is driving the demand for DCIM solutions that offer comprehensive monitoring and management capabilities.

The increasing focus on energy efficiency and sustainability has influenced the DCIM market. Data centers are significant energy consumers, and optimizing energy usage is critical for reducing operational costs and minimizing environmental impact. DCIM solutions help data centers monitor and manage energy consumption, identify inefficiencies, and implement energy-saving measures.

Geographical Insights

Americas represent the largest market for DCIM in value terms, driven by the strong presence of data centers, advanced IT infrastructure, and significant investments in data center technologies. The United States, in particular, is a key market due to its extensive use of DCIM solutions in cloud computing and colocation facilities.

In the Americas, the market is further bolstered by favorable government policies, increasing investments in data center expansion, and a strong focus on energy efficiency. The presence of leading DCIM solution providers and a high level of awareness about the benefits of data center management contribute to the market's dominance in this region.

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market: Historic and Forecast

Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market



Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market Type Matrix

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market: Dashboard

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market: Market Size and CAGR, By Value, 2020-2030 (USD Million & CAGR)

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market: Market Value Assessment Assessment Degree of Impact of COVID-19 on Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market Segmentation: By Component



Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market, By Component Overview

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market Attractiveness Index, By Component (2025-2030)

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market Size, By Power, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market Size, By Cooling, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market Size, By Network & Security, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market Size, By Asset, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR) Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market Size, By Other Components, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market Segmentation: By Data Center Type



Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market, By Data Center Type Overview

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market Attractiveness Index, By Data Center Type (2025-2030)

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market Size, By Tier I, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market Size, By Tier II, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market Size, By Tier III, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR) Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market Size, By Tier IV, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market Segmentation: By Offering



Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market, By Offering Overview

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market Attractiveness Index, By Offering (2025-2030)

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market Size, By Service, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR) Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market Size, By Solutions, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

Competitive Positioning



Companies Product Positioning

Market Position Matrix Market Share Analysis of Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market

Company Profiles



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Limited

Schneider Electric SE

Stulz GmbH

Vertiv Group Corp.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

CommScope Inc.

Siemens AG

Nlyte Software Limited

FNT GmbH Eaton Corporation plc

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900