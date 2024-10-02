AMSEL MEDICAL SIGNS $7.45M PHASE III SBIR CONTRACT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Non-dilutive $7.45M Phase III SBIR Temporary Vascular Occlusion Clamp (TVOC) contract to commercialize innovative targeting hemorrhage control for the U.S. Air Force.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsel Medical Corporation today announces that it has been awarded an $7.45 million sole source, non-dilutive, small business innovative research (SBIR) Phase III contract by the United States Air Force.

This award represents a significant milestone for the company and builds on successful prior AFWERX Phase I, Phase II and TACFI SBIR contracts with the U.S. Air Force.



This contract will help accelerate the commercialization of Amsel's breakthrough, SCureTOTM, precision hemorrhage control solution for combat casualty care trauma. It is expected to provide a life and limb saving capability to the Department of the Air Force, Special Operations Command, and U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) in preparation for future "near peer" conflicts.



Amsel's SCureTOTM

device enables rapid, minimally invasive, needle delivered arterial clamping upstream of an injury, providing a solution for acute and prolonged hemorrhage control in the field that is especially beneficial for non-compressible junctional injuries.

The emergency responder can adjust the degree of vessel occlusion and distal perfusion, minimizing the potential consequences of prolonged limb ischemia and "reperfusion injury", and most importantly extends the "golden hour" for safe evacuation. When no longer required, the clamp can be removed without supplemental surgical or interventional procedures. Hemorrhage due to trauma is the leading preventable cause of death in the military setting, accounting for up to 90% of potentially preventable deaths.

In the civilian setting, it is the second highest cause of death in trauma patients.



James A. Heinz, CEO, Amsel Medical commented, "The military and civilian hemorrhage fatalities occur in the prehospital environment. As a result, there is a critical need for a device that is minimally invasive and deployable in the field to help prevent blood loss and aid in the urgent care of those wounded.

For prolonged field care or longer transport, there is a need to "convert" tourniquets in a timely manner that can help save a limb and reduce amputations.

This is core to Amsel's mission – "Saving Limbs and Saving Lives" for both those who serve, and to serve the broader public's need for improved trauma care."

Additionally, "On a personal note, it gives me great pride in our team's ability to not only develop the technology, but to execute on previous Phase I and II milestones that led to this announcement."

Colonel (ret)

John Dorsch

who served most recently as the U.S. Air Force's 24th

Special Operations Wing surgeon general, stated, "This initiative will provide a novel solution to control junctional hemorrhage not amenable to application of an external tourniquet. Its ability to rapidly and effectively control non-compressible and junctional hemorrhage non-surgically will be critical in the future operating environment."

About Amsel Medical Corporation

Amsel Medical Corporation is a medical device company, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, delivering simple and secure precision clamping technologies for vessel and tubular structure occlusion through commercialization of a temporary trauma solution (SCureTOTM) and a permanent implant (SCureClampTM).

For more information, please visit



or contact [email protected] .

CONTACT: Chris Gale at [email protected]



SOURCE Amsel Medical

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED