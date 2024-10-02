Pink Floyd’S Iconic Catalog Finds New Home: Sony Acquires Rights For $400 Million

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Pink Floyd, the legendary rock band, has sold their recorded rights to Sony Music for $400 million. The deal includes the band's recorded catalog, neighboring rights, and name and likeness rights.



However, the publishing rights remain with the individual members. This transaction marks the end of a long negotiation process that began in 2022.



The music has highly anticipated the sale of Pink Floyd's catalog. Several companies, including Warner Music Group, BMG, and Hipgnosis, have shown interest in acquiring these valuable assets.



The process was delayed due to disagreements among band members about the tax structure and controversial statements made by bassist Roger Waters.



Sony's acquisition of Pink Floyd 's catalog aligns with their strategy of investing in valuable music rights. Earlier in 2024, the company reportedly purchased Queen's rights for over $1 billion.







In 2021, they acquired Bruce Springsteen's publishing and recorded music catalog for approximately $550 million. To finance these large-scale acquisitions, Sony has partnered with outside investors.

Sony Music Group's Strategic Acquisition

Apollo Global Management provided a $700 million "capital solution" to Sony Music Group in July 2024. This funding has enabled Sony to pursue high-profile catalog acquisitions aggressively.



Pink Floyd's legacy in the music industry is undeniable. The band is known for iconic albums such as "The Dark Side of the Moon" and "The Wall."



Their catalog includes hit songs like "Wish You Were Here" and "Money." The band's surviving members are Roger Waters, David Gilmour, and Nick Mason.



Waters and Gilmour have strained their relationship for over four decades. This tension has occasionally impacted the band's ability to capitalize on their work.



Despite these challenges, Pink Floyd's music continues to resonate with audiences across generations. The sale of Pink Floyd's catalog reflects a broader trend in the music industry.



Many legacy artists have chosen to sell their music rights in recent years. This trend highlights the enduring value of classic rock catalogs to major music companies and investors.



Sony's acquisition of Pink Floyd's catalog allows them to leverage the band's music across various platforms. These include streaming services, TV shows, films, and merchandise.



The deal demonstrates the continued demand for high-quality, timeless music in the digital age. In the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, Pink Floyd's catalog generated revenues of £40.399 million (approximately $50 million).



This figure underscores the ongoing commercial appeal of the band's music. Sony's investment in Pink Floyd's catalog is likely to yield significant returns in the coming years.



The sale of Pink Floyd's catalog to Sony marks a significant milestone in music industry history. It ensures that the band's iconic music will continue to reach new audiences for generations to come.



In short, as the music landscape evolves, deals like this one shape the future of how classic rock is preserved and distributed.

