Scaled Agile, Inc. Awards CGI Platinum SPCT Tier Global Transformation Partner Status

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Scaled Agile's Platinum

SPCT

Tier Global Transformation Partners have a proven ability to transform the largest and most complex enterprises across the globe.

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Scaled Agile, Inc., provider of SAFe®, the world's most trusted system for business agility, today announced that CGI has achieved Platinum SPCT Tier Global Transformation Partner status.

Congratulations to CGI, our first Platinum SPCT Tier Global Transformation Partner

Continue Reading

As the adoption of SAFe has accelerated worldwide, there is increased demand for integrated support from top-tier partners who know how to navigate challenges that span industries, product types, and geographies. Scaled Agile's new Platinum and Diamond Tier Global Transformation Partners offer a competitive advantage, end-to-end training and services, and a proven track record for achieving the most complex, diverse, multifaceted transformations on a global scale.



Earning the Platinum Tier means that CGI and its clients can access exclusive benefits such as a global account management team, co-creation of go-to-market materials to differentiate offerings, the ability to distinguish industry expertise, and access to Scaled Agile's leadership through growth strategy meetings and quarterly business reviews.

To reach the Platinum SPCT Tier, CGI has achieved and maintained over 41,000 active SAFe Certified professionals and has over 350 SPCs and 2 SPCTs. CGI also has led multiple large-scale transformations with SAFe, all with significant client outcomes and business results.

"After over a decade of incredible collaboration, we are thrilled to celebrate CGI's achievement of the highest level of partnership with Scaled Agile," said Scaled Agile's

CEO, Chris James.

"CGI's unwavering commitment and dedication have been key to accelerating global adoption and customers' successful practice of SAFe."

"CGI's Platinum SPCT Tier Global Transformation Partner status with Scaled Agile reflects our commitment to driving large-scale transformations across industries and geographies. Our partnership with Scaled Agile enables us to deliver unmatched value to our clients, helping them achieve business agility and sustained success in an increasingly complex world," said Steven Lacroix, Vice-President, Consulting Services at CGI. "Together, we continue to shape the future of enterprise agility through innovation, expertise, and delivery excellence."

"In collaboration with our partner, CGI, we used SAFe to develop our value creation system, from initial strategy to delivery. We also trained and supported employees on the new Scaled Agile Framework. Not only has this approach enabled us to make immediate gains, it has been one of the keys to our successful business integration," said Alexandre Blanchette, Vice-President, IT Governance and

Centres of Excellence, at Beneva.

For more information about CGI and how they can help your organization, visit

About Scaled Agile, Inc.:

Scaled Agile, Inc. is the provider of SAFe®, the world's most trusted system for business agility. Through integrated solutions that help teams unlock better ways of working, Scaled Agile is redefining the way the world's leading organizations identify and deliver customer value, capitalize on emerging opportunities, and improve business outcomes. Over 20,000 businesses and government agencies rely on SAFe and Scaled Agile's Global Partner Network to accelerate digital innovation and compete in a fast changing marketplace. Learn more at scaledagile.

SOURCE Scaled Agile, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED