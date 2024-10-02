Al Khulaifi, US Official Discuss Relations
Washington: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met yesterday in Washington with Deputy Assistant to the President and senior adviser for energy and security H E Amos Hochstein. The meeting dealt with discussing the strategic relationship between the State of Qatar and the United States and the means to enhance them. The meeting also dealt with the latest developments in Gaza and Lebanon, in addition to several issues of joint interest.
Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated during the meeting of Qatar's position in support of the Republic of Lebanon, stressing the need for concerted regional and international efforts to reduce escalation and enhance the security and stability of the region.
