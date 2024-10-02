Baader Investment Conference Presents New Supporting Programme



Baader



presents new supporting programme The 13th Baader

Investment

Conference took place in Munich from 23 to 26

September

2024. There were presentations from more than 220 companies in total, and the conference was attended by over 800 investors from 26 countries. This year's event offered a more extensive supporting programme than in previous years. On Wednesday there was a half-day 'IPO Special' session looking at topics related to the venture capital and IPO markets, as well as issues relevant to US

investors. "We see the Baader

Investment

Conference as an integral part of our investor relations work. The conference was organised with the utmost professionalism, and we had lots of productive meetings", said Johannes

Heckmann, CEO of Nabaltec

AG. In around 3000 one-on-one and small-group discussions and over 100 forum presentations, national and international investors took the opportunity to learn about key aspects of the presenting companies' current work. In total, 26 of the companies that attended are listed on the German Stock Market Index (DAX), while 41 came from Switzerland and 19 from Austria. "The Baader

Investment

Conference was an excellent event full of helpful meetings and discussions with various market stakeholders", said Adrian

Widmer, CFO of SIKA

Group. Another innovation in the conference's supporting programme was the Trading Forum, which took place on Thursday in parallel with the Vermögensverwalterforum. The Trading Forum was used to share information on the latest developments in (retail) trading, crypto trading and bond trading. "This year's Baader

Investment

Conference was once again a diverse event not only for listed companies from Europe and institutional investors at national and international level, but also for asset managers in the GSA (Germany, Switzerland, Austria) region, our cooperation partners, and representatives of banks, insurance companies and family offices. We are delighted to see participants so keenly engaged; their enthusiasm has made the event an invaluable forum for sharing knowledge and ideas", summarises Oliver

Riedel, Deputy

CEO of Baader

Bank. The Vermögensverwalterforum was held on the last day of the conference and offered a varied agenda for Baader

Bank's clients and partners. As well as a 'speed dating' event with well-known fund managers, attendees were given a multitude of insights into current market developments and a sports-based presentation by Gordon

Herbert, who used to coach the German national basketball team and currently coaches the FC

Bayern basketball team. If you would like to know more about the format of the Baader

Investment

Conference, you can watch a video at and listen to a podcast with Oliver

Riedel via

Companies do not see the economy improving in the short term, but remain confident in the long term The companies presenting at the conference were mostly rather cautious about the current business climate. For instance, several managers mentioned that demand is currently weaker than expected in countries such as Germany and China. Yet once again many companies pointed to their strong position in structurally growing markets, which should enable them to tackle the current challenges fairly successfully overall. Thanks in many cases to transformation or efficiency programmes having already been initiated, many managers see good opportunities to increase profitability over time and therefore remain confident about their medium-term profit outlook. Furthermore, many companies indicated that their orders on hand remain solid and that they are able to process these orders now that supply chains have returned to normal. Consequently, most companies were optimistic about achieving both their current forecasts and their longer-term goals as planned. In terms of liquidity management, the majority of companies plan to continue focusing on generating cash, meaning there is no immediate prospect of a revival in the inventory or investment cycle. Thanks to the robust liquidity situation, however, many companies still consider themselves to be in a good position to drive growth through selective acquisitions and to distribute funds to shareholders. In this context, some companies discussed share buybacks in particular, which are considered especially attractive due to their companies' current low valuation figures.

The next Baader Investment Conference will take place in Munich from 22 to 25 September 2025. Further details can also be found on our website



For further information and media inquiries: Marlene Constanze Hartz Senior Manager Group Communication T +49 89 5150 1044

...

Baader Bank AG Weihenstephaner Strasse 4 85716 Unterschleissheim, Germany -p



Next dates: 09/10/2024

m:access analyst conference 31/10/2024

Corporate News on the Nine-Month Results 2024 25/11/2024

German Equity Forum 2024, Frankfurt





About Baader Bank AG:

Baader Bank is one of the leading European partners for investment and banking services. Trading and banking are combined using a single powerful platform that offers a unique setup and optimum access to the capital market using a secure, automated and scalable approach. As a family-run full-service bank with its headquarters in Unter-schleissheim near Munich, Baader Bank AG employs around 550 staff members and operates in Market Making, Capital Markets, Brokerage, Fund Services, Account Services and Research Services.

