Israel Carrying Out 'Limited' Operations In S Lebanon

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Israeli military said Tuesday its ground had carried out raids against Hezbollah in south Lebanon and mobilised more forces, despite calls for de-escalation after a week of air strikes that killed hundreds.

The scope of the Israeli offensive was not immediately clear, with the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon saying it did not amount to a "ground incursion" and Hezbollah denying any troops had crossed the border.

Since an statement early Tuesday confirmed troops had started "targeted ground raids" in south Lebanon, across Israel's northern border, officials have provided few details of the extent of the operation or its timeframe.

An Israeli security official said localised raids had taken place and that they were limited in scope. A Lebanese army source said the force had "not observed any penetration by Israeli enemy forces into Lebanese territory".

There was no way to immediately verify the claims, which came as Israel struck south Beirut, Damascus and Gaza, despite international calls for restraint to avoid a regional conflagration.

The Israeli military said its forces, backed by air strikes and shelling, carried out "limited, localised, targeted operations" in Lebanon.

Only hours before the Israeli military's initial announcement, Hezbollah said it was "ready if Israel decides to enter by land".

The Israeli military said projectiles were fired from Lebanon into the northern Israeli towns of Avivim and Metula, where Hezbollah said it targeted "enemy soldiers" with artillery.

The military also announced tighter restrictions on public gatherings across the country, possibly in anticipation of more intense violence.

World leaders called for de-escalation after Israel announced the launch of ground operation.

US President Joe Biden had earlier said he opposed a ground invasion.

Elsewhere, Syria's official news agency SANA said air defences had intercepted three rounds of strikes in the Damascus area.

The Pentagon said the United States was boosting its forces in the Middle East by a "few thousand" troops.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and the UN humanitarian agency on Tuesday appealed for over $400mn in aid for the displaced, estimating there could be as many as one million.

MENAFN02102024000067011011ID1108738139