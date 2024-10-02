Mahindra’s Farm Equipment Sector Sells 43201 Units in India during September 2024

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR)

Bengaluru, October 01, 2024: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.’s Farm Equipment Sector (FES), part of the Mahindra Group, today announced its tractor sales numbers for September 2024.



Domestic sales in September 2024 were at 43201 units, as against 42034 units during September 2023.



Total tractor sales (Domestic + Exports) during September 2024 were at 44256 units, as against 43210 units for the same period last year. Exports for the month stood at 1055 units.



Commenting on the performance, Hemant Sikka, President – Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said “We have sold 43201 tractors in the domestic market during September, a growth of 3% over last year. Monsoon rainfall has seen an increase of 7.5% over LPA and this has helped increase in Kharif sowing of all crops except cotton. Reservoir levels have recovered very well and are now at 13% higher than LPA, which augurs very well for a bumper Rabi crop. On the back of good kharif crop and likely strong Rabi crop, rural sentiments are positive. With positive terms of trade for farmers and upcoming festivals, we expect robust demand for tractors going forward. In the exports market, we have sold 1055 tractors.”







