Invitation To Alfa Laval's Third Quarter Conference Call
Date
10/2/2024 3:31:12 AM
LUND, Sweden, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval will release third quarter earnings on 24 October at 07:30 am CET.
The conference call will start at 09:00 am CET.
The conference call is hosted by Alfa Laval's President and CEO Tom Erixon and
CFO Fredrik Ekström.
To participate in the conference call and ask questions, please register here:
You can also follow the conference via a live webcast. A webcast LINK will be available on
Alfa Laval - Investors .
Contacts:
Johan Lundin
Head of Investor Relations, Alfa Laval
Phone: +46 46 36 65 10
Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90
Beata Ardhe
Executive Assistant, Alfa Laval
Phone: +46 46 36 65 26
Mobile: +46
709 36 65 26
The following files are available for download:
