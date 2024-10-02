عربي


Invitation To Alfa Laval's Third Quarter Conference Call


10/2/2024 3:31:12 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LUND, Sweden, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval will release third quarter earnings on 24 October at 07:30 am CET.
The conference call will start at 09:00 am CET.

The conference call is hosted by Alfa Laval's President and CEO Tom Erixon and
CFO Fredrik Ekström.

To participate in the conference call and ask questions, please register here:

You can also follow the conference via a live webcast. A webcast LINK will be available on

Alfa Laval - Investors .

Contacts:
 Johan Lundin
Head of Investor Relations, Alfa Laval
Phone: +46 46 36 65 10
Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

Beata Ardhe
Executive Assistant, Alfa Laval
Phone: +46 46 36 65 26
Mobile: +46
709 36 65 26

PR Newswire

