Chief Legal Counsel Colette Tayeh Awarded The DCRO Institute Certificate In Risk Governance®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Colette Tayeh

- David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO InstituteGLOBAL ORGANIZATION, OH, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance ® to Colette Francis Tayeh of Zeaitreh, Ftouh Kerserwan- Governorate, in Lebanon.Colette is the head of legal for A. Yamin Group of Companies specialized in the oil and gas sector, including the Coral Oil Company UK and Lebanon, Trioil Group DMCC- Dubai, and Liquigas-Liban in Lebanon. In her prior roles, she served as acting general legal counsel and board secretary for Etihad Rail PJSC in Abu Dhabi, building and operating the national railway in the UAE part of the GCC rail network.A legal manager at Technip France Abu Dhabi, an oil and gas company and a practicing attorney at law in one of the biggest law Firms in Lebanon. Her legal career extends nearly three decades in both the UAE and Lebanon. She earned her Master's Degree in Law from Lebanese University – Faculty of Law and Political Sciences and is a member of the Beirut Bar Association since 1998. Colette was a member of the DCRO Institute's Middle East/Africa guided study cohort program.“I've enjoyed working with Colette in our guided study cohort program,” said David R. Koenig, QRD®, president and chief executive officer of the DCRO Institute. "Working in a challenging environment, her focus on governance and risk is essential, and she will bring great value wherever she serves."The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk ® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards.Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.“I am thrilled to be one of the attendants of the cohort sessions of the DCRO institute, meeting experts from all over the world and sharing our thoughts and experiences to enhance our risk governance skills,” said Ms. Tayeh.“Thank you to the DCRO Institute for this opportunity.”The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting .Read testimonials about the program at .About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance credentialing and peer communities. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation , the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.® Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites in over sixty countries on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at ....

David R. Koenig, QRD®

The DCRO Institute

+1 612-286-1776

email us here

