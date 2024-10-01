Sun Life U.S. Appoints Maya Beri As CIO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WELLESLEY, Mass., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun

Life U.S. has named Maya Beri chief information officer (CIO). Beri brings decades of experience in and IT strategy to the Sun Life U.S. business, most recently serving as senior managing director, CIO, for SLC Management, a Sun Life company. In her new role, Beri will oversee the expansion of digital solutions that make and benefits easier to use and help members access the care and coverage they need.

Maya Beri, CIO, Sun Life U.S.

"We're fortunate to have a deep well of talent in the Sun Life enterprise and pleased that Maya is joining our U.S. team," said Dan Fishbein, M.D., president, Sun Life U.S. "Maya brings extensive expertise in end-to-end technology solutions and digital innovation to our U.S. business. We look forward to additional leading-edge developments under her leadership, delivering capabilities that are in high demand by our clients across the U.S."

Beri will oversee the continued expansion of digital tools and strategic partnerships that improve Sun Life's technology reach and capabilities, including:



Sun Life Link , a portfolio of APIs (application programming interfaces) that connect Sun Life's benefits to human resource systems. These APIs simplify administrative tasks by automating the exchange of employee data.

Sun Life Onboard , which streamlines the onboarding process for new employer clients. Targeted use of AI to simplify manual and time-consuming tasks, such as summarizing medical records or call notes, and allow employees to focus on higher value work.

"In the complex U.S. health care ecosystem, benefits offered through employers and government programs are more important than ever in helping people get the right care to live healthier lives," said

Beri. "I am eager to work with our talented digital teams to drive innovation and provide connected benefits solutions that our members need."

In her previous role with SLC, Beri led a global team enabling technology strategy, advancing digital solutions, client experience, agile delivery and operational strength. Before joining Sun Life,

Beri held technology leadership positions at major technology and financial institutions, including Intel Corporation, CIBC and TD Banks.

