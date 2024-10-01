عربي


Kuwait FM Phones Lebanese Counterpart


10/1/2024 3:14:20 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya telephones on Tuesday Lebanese counterpart Dr. Abdullah Bou Habib, expressing solidarity and support to the Lebanese people and government.
The Kuwaiti minister expressed support to all measures and action taken by Lebanon to preserve security and stability of the country, in addition to condemning all attacks against Lebanon. (end)
