Arch Therapeutics To Present AC5® Advanced Wound System At The 2024 Symposium On Advanced Wound Care Fall Meeting (SAWC Fall)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAWC Fall provides a venue to educate clinicians about AC5 Advanced Wound System, present case studies, and continue strategic meetings with wound care companies.

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ARTH) (“ Arch ” or the“ Company ”), a marketer and developer of self-assembling wound care and biosurgical products, today announced that the Company's commercial product, AC5® Advanced Wound System (“AC5”), will be featured at the 2024 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care Fall Meeting (“SAWC Fall”), which takes place at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, from October 2-5, 2024.



SAWC participants include doctors, nurses, and members of industry. Arch's team will demonstrate AC5 Advanced Wound System at our booth (#334) in the main exhibit hall and elsewhere during the conference.

Another purpose of our participation in SAWC is to continue ongoing meetings with wound care and other life science companies that are interested in Arch's patented wound care products and novel approach to wound healing.

Terrence W. Norchi, MD, President and CEO of Arch Therapeutics, said,“AC5 is a new and easy-to-use option for many doctors who treat patients in the operating room or in their office. With its self-assembly mechanism of action, AC5 provides a differentiated approach to the management of both acute surgical and chronic wounds. The potential importance of AC5 is underscored by the sheer number of people with non-healing wounds, thought to exceed 6 million in the US alone.”

On Friday, October 4, 2024, the following clinical cases, which further demonstrates the use of AC5 in patients with challenging wounds, will be presented during the poster viewing session:

Successful Management of Tunneling Wounds with the use of Synthetic Self-assembling Peptide Matrix.

By Dr. Misael C. Alonso, MD, FACP, CWSP, FAPWCA

Poster #C-007

A Pilot Study of Lower Extremity Wounds Utilizing a Novel Nanoparticle Self-Assembling Peptide.

by Eric J. Lullove, DPM, CWSP, DABLES, FAPWH(c), FFPM, RCPS (Glasg)

Poster #: CR-032

Norchi continued,“The clinical information presented at SAWC includes a pilot study that assesses healing time and potential cost savings when AC5 is used on complicated post-operative non-healing wounds as well as a case study that assesses management of a tunneling wound with AC5. These clinical scenarios add to the growing clinical experience with AC5 in wounds that are challenging for both patients and many currently available wound modalities.”

AC5 is cleared by the Food and Drug Administration for the management of partial and full-thickness wounds, such as pressure sores, leg ulcers, diabetic ulcers, and surgical wounds. AC5 is a synthetic self-assembling wound care product that provides clinicians with multi-modal support and utility across all phases of wound healing. Additional information may be found here : technology/clinical-data .

About Arch Therapeutics, Inc.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing a novel approach to stop bleeding (hemostasis), control leaking (sealant) and manage wounds during surgery, trauma and interventional care. Arch is developing products based on an innovative self-assembling barrier technology platform with the goal of making care faster and safer for patients. Arch has received regulatory authorization to market AC5® Advanced Wound System and AC5® Topical Hemostat as medical devices in the United States and Europe, respectively. Arch's development stage product candidates include AC5-GTM, AC5-V® and AC5® Surgical Hemostat, among others.1,2

About SAWC

The Symposium on Advanced Wound Care meeting (“SAWC”) serves as a forum to connect the entire wound care team-physicians, podiatrists, nurses, physical therapists, researchers, scientists, and dietitians-with the foremost experts in wound care to improve patient outcomes through education. No other wound care conference offers the level of education, advanced state-of-the-art clinical reviews, and emerging research findings.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains“forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the Uplisting, the Uplisting transaction, the intended use of net proceeds from the private placement, references to novel technologies and methods, our business and product development plans and projections, or market information. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies and operating as a development stage company, our ability to retain important members of our management team and attract other qualified personnel, our ability to raise the additional funding we will need to continue to pursue our business and product development plans, our ability to obtain required regulatory approvals, our ability to produce commercial quantities of our products within projected timeframes, our ability to develop and commercialize products based on our technology platform, and market conditions, and our ability to establish additional commercialization partnerships and build a critical mass of field sales representatives. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents we file with the SEC, available at .

1 AC5-G, AC5-V, and AC5 Surgical Hemostat are currently investigational devices limited by law to investigational use.

2 AC5, AC5-G, AC5-V and associated logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Arch Therapeutics, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

