Forchelli Deegan Terrana LLP Opens Hauppauge Office

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) UNIONDALE, N.Y., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Forchelli Deegan Terrana LLP recently opened a Suffolk County office at the award winning* 100 Motor Parkway in Hauppauge, NY. This Class A+ professional office building is located at the gateway of the Hauppauge Industrial Park, and is directly accessible off of the LIE and Northern State Parkway.

The Firm's new 3,000 square-foot suite features a center and attorney offices. The space includes state-of-the-art amenities and sophisticated consistent with the Firm's headquarters at The Omni in Uniondale, NY. The color scheme for the interior design, which visitors will experience upon entering the suite, aligns with the Firm's iconic branding – shades of dark blue, light blue and gray.

The Firm has recently been involved in the:



conversion of the former Sears at Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove to state-of-the-art medical offices for Stony Brook University related entities;

conversion of the former NYIT campus to The Belmont at Eastview in Central Islip, which consists of 645 apartments, 81 condominiums and 120,000 square-feet of retail;

redevelopment of the SunVet Mall in Holbrook; and development of 8 Midhampton Avenue in Quogue to permit warehouse and self-storage – the largest ever commercial development in the Village of Quogue.

"As the Firm continues to grow, so does our presence in Suffolk County. The Hauppauge office was opened to better serve our clients in Suffolk County, and to pursue the tremendous new business opportunities we see developing throughout Eastern Long Island," said Jeffrey D. Forchelli, Forchelli Deegan Terrana LLP's Chairman and Co-Managing Partner.

"Our clients will continue to receive the exceptional service synonymous with our Firm brand, but now from the convenience of two Long Island office locations," said John V. Terrana, Forchelli Deegan Terrana LLP's Co-Managing Partner.

*100 Motor Parkway was a Real Estate – Best Office Building category winner in Long Island Business News' 2024 Reader Rankings Program.

100 Motor Parkway, Suite 115, Hauppauge, NY 11788 . 631.284.1700

Media Contact Information:

Kristina E. Filippi, Director of Marketing

516.812.6238 |

[email protected]

SOURCE Forchelli Deegan Terrana LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED