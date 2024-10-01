عربي


Amir To Patronize Opening Of 3Rd ACD Summit Next Thursday

10/1/2024 2:08:24 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will patronize the opening of the Third Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Summit on Thursday morning. The summit will be held under the theme 'Sports Diplomacy', with the participation of a number of Their Highnesses and Excellencies heads of states and governments, delegations of fraternal and friendly countries, and senior officials at the Ritz Carlton Hotel

