Amir To Patronize Opening Of 3Rd ACD Summit Next Thursday

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will patronize the opening of the Third Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Summit on Thursday morning. The summit will be held under the theme 'Sports Diplomacy', with the participation of a number of Their Highnesses and Excellencies heads of states and governments, delegations of fraternal and friendly countries, and senior officials at the Ritz Carlton Hotel

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.